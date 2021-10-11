Texoma Local
Rain Returns Tuesday, Becomes Heavy Wed-Thu

Dry weather returns just in time for the weekend!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday night’s water vapor loop showed three features of interest, 1) the upper and surface low associated with last night’s storms, 2) a new upper trough over the western U.S. that will affect us mid-week, and perhaps the biggest feature, 3) Tropical Storm “Pamela” in the eastern Pacific.

Pamela is expected to become a major hurricane before striking the Mexican coast line near Mazatlan by Wednesday morning. The remnants of Pamela get caught up in the circulation from trough #2, and race northeastward and close to us Thursday. This trek which will send a big surge moisture across our region, some spots may get several inches of rain, depending on the exact track of the remnants of Pamela.

Futurecast depicts showery weather Tuesday and heavier rain developing Wednesday as some of the moisture plume from Pamela streams our way. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue Thursday before tapering off Thursday night.

A moderately strong mid-fall cold front passes Friday ending the chance for rain well into next week.  Dry northerly flow behind the front should make for great weather this weekend with somewhat chilly nights but sunny mild days!

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 50% Storms

Wednesday: 80% Storms Thursday: 80% Storms

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler

Saturday:  Sunny and mild Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

