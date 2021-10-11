Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar.

Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

Fourteen other people, including three suspects, were wounded and are expected to survive.

Three men were arrested at the hospital and will be booked into jail after they are discharged.

The suspects had not been charged by early Monday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that shut down a highway Friday...
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-82 near Sherman
A Sherman family is rebuilding after losing their home to a fire, and the community is showing...
Sherman family rebuilding after house fire
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he drove a car into a Denison motel’s...
Intoxicated driver runs car into motel swimming pool
Sculpture unveiling of the Denison Main Street fire
Sculpture unveiling for 2 year anniversary of Denison Main Street fire

Latest News

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
One man dead after crash in Pushmataha County
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill