Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man is dead after he was hit by a car on U-S Highway 82.

“That’s someone’s son or husband or father, or brother,” said Emma Burns as she remembered the wreck she witnessed.

Burns says she was headed into Sherman Friday night, from her home in Whitesboro.

“As I was driving, I was passing an 18 wheeler. I saw a man in the middle of the highway.”

She says a car was pulled over in the middle median in the Eastbound lane, about 3 miles east of Sadler.

“He had an oil can or a gas can that he was getting out of his truck, and I just thought oh that’s dangerous,” Burns recalled.

Burns thought the man’s car broke down and that he was planning to fill his gas container.

She kept on her way into town, but 30 minutes later on her way back home-

“(I saw) Red and blue lights and I looked over, and unfortunately saw a blue tarp laying on the highway, with some feet sticking out and the white truck was there. It had been the man I had seen 30 minutes prior, tending to his car,” Burns said.

DPS Troopers identify that man as 37-year-old Brandon Wayne Haynes of Pottsboro. They say he was hit by a car headed East, and died at the scene.

Burns couldn’t believe what had happened.

“A lot of people take life for granted and you don’t realize when the last opportunity with your loved ones is,” Burns said. “My husband and I always say goodbye to each other always tell each other we love each other.”

The crash is still under investigation, but troopers say Haynes did not yield to traffic.

Burns says she’s praying for Hayne’s family and hopes everyone will pay attention to their surroundings when driving.

