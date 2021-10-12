Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating

A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.
A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant child was hit by a car on Friday in front of the intermediate school and police are investigating.

The student was crossing in front of Durant Intermediate when they were hit. Luckily a crossing guard pulled them back and only suffered from a foot injury. Police said that guard saved the student’s life.

The family of the student asked to refrain from identifying them at this time as they are going through with the investigation, and the student, still dealing with recovering emotionally.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon after school had let out. A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student.

The whole thing was caught on camera, but that surveillance has not been released to us yet.

Durant Detective Brandon Mitchell said the whole incident was preventable.

“Within the school zones here in town, you know, stay off your phone, don’t speed, pay attention. It is a congested area. It’s hard to see just driving normal and at a normal speed, so paying extra attention is the message that needs to be sent out,” said Mitchell.

No charges have been filed yet as Durant police investigate. They said it’s the first school zone accident they’ve had this school year, and that this should serve as a lesson to drivers everywhere to prevent future injuries or worse for our community’s kids.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that shut down a highway Friday...
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-82 near Sherman
DPS troopers say a fatal car v pedestrian crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in...
Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan County
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Marshall County
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

The proposition could have an impact on how quickly roads and bridges get improvements.
Election day in Oklahoma, Bryan County voters decide on sales tax increase
DPS troopers say a fatal car v pedestrian crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in...
Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck
The roof of the Gober Community Center in southeast fannin county was blown off during sunday's...
Storm blows roof off Gober Community Center
Pontotoc County was hit by the storms Sunday night. The National Weather Service said the area...
Pontotoc County hit by small tornado, National Weather Service says