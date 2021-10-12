Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant child was hit by a car on Friday in front of the intermediate school and police are investigating.

The student was crossing in front of Durant Intermediate when they were hit. Luckily a crossing guard pulled them back and only suffered from a foot injury. Police said that guard saved the student’s life.

The family of the student asked to refrain from identifying them at this time as they are going through with the investigation, and the student, still dealing with recovering emotionally.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon after school had let out. A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student.

The whole thing was caught on camera, but that surveillance has not been released to us yet.

Durant Detective Brandon Mitchell said the whole incident was preventable.

“Within the school zones here in town, you know, stay off your phone, don’t speed, pay attention. It is a congested area. It’s hard to see just driving normal and at a normal speed, so paying extra attention is the message that needs to be sent out,” said Mitchell.

No charges have been filed yet as Durant police investigate. They said it’s the first school zone accident they’ve had this school year, and that this should serve as a lesson to drivers everywhere to prevent future injuries or worse for our community’s kids.

