Election day in Oklahoma, Bryan County voters decide on sales tax increase

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday was the sales tax special election in Bryan County.

The proposition could have an impact on how quickly roads and bridges get improvements.

County officials said they aren’t collecting enough to improve gravel roads into asphalt, and a half cent increase to the current tax rate would be enough to start getting road projects in order and purchase the materials needed to maintain roads.

Precinct 33 employee, Jean Gilbert, said every eligible voter should read up on each month’s ballot and take part in every election.

”Very important, it’s our civic duty to take care of our towns and our counties that we live in. So that’s my thought on the voting, of elections, all of them. Because that’s one privilege that we still have in our United States is that I can voice my opinion,” said Gilbert.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. This story will be updated with election results Tuesday night.

The deadline to register to vote in next month’s election in Oklahoma is this Friday, October 15th.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.