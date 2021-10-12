Flood Watches Posted

Flash Flood Watches are posted for Wednesday night and Thursday.

It’s a warm and humid overnight forecast with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70; they won’t drop much overnight with such a humid air mass in place.

Tropical Storm “Pamela” will help boost rainfall potential as a saturated plume moves over us Wednesday into Thursday. The remnants of Pamela are expected to pass very near to Texoma Thursday afternoon, after that the rain should quickly end. Tuesday night’s water vapor showed a large upper low over the Rockies. This feature is helping to channel Tropical Storm Pamela’s moisture directly over us.

Futurecast shows little activity until the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, when the skies may open up. Activity becomes more scattered during the day Wednesday before ramping up for the “main event” Wednesday night and Thursday morning. After that, the remnants of Pamela pass to our east and the rain ends sometime Thursday afternoon.

A cold front barrels through Friday morning leaving us with clear cool nights and sunny mild days for the weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 90% Storms

Thursday: 60% Storms, ending before sunset

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny and mild

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV