Plainview prepares for state softball tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Plainview Lady Indians are getting ready to return to the state softball tournament for the first time in ten years.

This has been a great season for Plainview. The Lady Indians have been winning with some last inning heroics in late game situations. That seems to be a perfect formula to take into the state tournament.

“We know we’ve been there and we have had to fight hard for it,” pitcher Riley Grant said. “At then end of the day we will know what it’s like to fight hard and not give up.”

“We never give up towards the end of the game,” shortstop Taryn Martin said. “Those last few innings we always make sure it counts. Most of our seniors stepping up at the end of the game to make big plays or to get us a run in helps a lot.”

“We are going to try to work on some little things here and there in practice the next couple of days,” head coach Brandon Ybarra said. “Hopefully that just transfers over to state tournament games. We have played a lot of close games here lately and I think that’s going to help us in the future.”

Plainview will play Verdigris in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at 4PM at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

