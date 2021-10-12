Storm blows roof off Gober Community Center

GOBER, Texas (KXII) - Sunday’s storm downed powerlines, trees and ripped off the roof of the Gober Community Center in southeast Fannin County as winds in the area reached between 60 to 70 miles per hour.

“I saw some tree limbs in the yard of the community center and I pulled in here to see how bad it was and I saw some metal,” said Kyle Griffin. “I drove around to the back of the building and I noticed we were missing all of the roof.”

Griffin was coming home when he saw the damage. So he rounded up three others, picked up plastic tarps, some wooden boards from the local hardware store and got to work.

“It takes a village to get things done and it’s just nice to be able to count on people,” Griffin said.

ServPro came and vacuumed all the water from inside. The insurance company says the storm caused anywhere from $20 to $25 thousand worth of damage.

The community center hasn’t been open since before the pandemic.

Griffin, who bought the materials and worked all day on repairing the community center, says the roof should be done by the end of the week, but with the water damage there’s no timeline on when the center will be usable again.

“We all care about the community, and we want to keep it up best we can and get it back to something usable,” Griffin said.

Wallace said there was “quite a bit” of water damage to the building and the community center means a lot to their town.

“This is where we have fellowship, this is where we have fundraisers, this is where people come and just spend time with each other,” Wallace said. “It means a lot to a lot of people here.”

