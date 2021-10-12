Timberview students return to school following shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - Classes at Timberview High School in Arlington resumed today for the first time since a shooting at the school last week.

On October 6th, Timothy Simpkins fired shots inside of a classroom, injuring two students and two teachers.

Simpkins has been charged with three counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

One of the injured students is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times.

Police said Simpkins had been fighting with another student.

His family claims the senior was being bullied.

Simpkins is currently out of jail on bond.

