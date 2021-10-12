Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Timberview students return to school following shooting

Classes at Timberview High School in Arlington resumed today for the first time since a...
Classes at Timberview High School in Arlington resumed today for the first time since a shooting at the school last week.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - Classes at Timberview High School in Arlington resumed today for the first time since a shooting at the school last week.

On October 6th, Timothy Simpkins fired shots inside of a classroom, injuring two students and two teachers.

Simpkins has been charged with three counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

One of the injured students is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times.

Police said Simpkins had been fighting with another student.

His family claims the senior was being bullied.

Simpkins is currently out of jail on bond.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that shut down a highway Friday...
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-82 near Sherman
DPS troopers say a fatal car v pedestrian crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in...
Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan County
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Marshall County
A motorcycle crash leaves one dead and another injured in Choctaw County, OK.
One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Choctaw County

Latest News

East Central University in Ada announced they’re disbursing federal grant money to students in...
ECU students getting more money from CARES Act
The historical marker was back on the Commissioners Court agenda today.
Commissioners vote on fate of historical marker
The proposition could have an impact on how quickly roads and bridges get improvements.
Election day in Oklahoma, Bryan County voters decide on sales tax increase
A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.
Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating