Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-First Mammogram

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that shut down a highway Friday...
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-82 near Sherman
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan County
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Marshall County
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A motorcycle crash leaves one dead and another injured in Choctaw County, OK.
One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Choctaw County

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-First Mammogram
TMC Medical Minutes-Croup
TMC Medical Minutes-Croup
TMC Medical Minutes-Abnormal Uterine Bleeding