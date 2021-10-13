Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s investigating related break-ins

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - Bokchito Police are investigating a break-in at a Mexican restaurant that happened just before 6:30 am Sunday. They believe it’s the same driver and thief that orchestrated the break-in at Chuck’s Corner Store in Durant around 2 am the same morning.

Surveillance footage from Katalina’s Mexican Restaurant in Bokchito shows the man breaking the lock on the front door, going around to the register and stealing $40 worth of change in the from the register. He then goes to the back of the store and stole a PlayStation 4 and two Chrome Book Laptops.

During both burglaries the man is seen wearing a baseball cap, long sleeve shirt, brown boots and long socks.

“The owner of (Chuck’s Corner Store) had seen what we put on our Facebook page and I went over and viewed the tapes and it’s the same ones that entered the store over here,” said Bokchito Assistant Police Chief Tim Redford.

Redford said there is no word on if the men are local and it’s unknown their license plate, or plate number but they drove off in a silver Chevy Equinox around a model 2017 to 2019.

Rebekah Gutierez, a waitress at Katalina’s, said the man was inside the restaurant for a total of four minutes.

“They went back over to our bosses office and took our bosses computer, her daughter’s computer and a PS4,” Gutierez said.

Gutierez said the man’s getaway driver waited outside, before meeting him in the back of the restaurant and driving off into the night.

Earlier that morning, surveillance footage shows the man being dropped offin teh same silver Chevy, picking the lock at Chuck’s Corner before sneaking around the counter and stealing a box load of cigarettes, two thousand dollars worth.

He also is seen stealing an extra carton of Marlboros, $200 from the register and four cans of butane

Employees at the store found the broken lock in a nearby field and say it’s been submitted to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for evidence.

Police say they don’t know where the men are from, or if they have any local ties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office or the Bokchito Police Department.

