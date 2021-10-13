Choctaw Nation enters partnership with Southeastern Oklahoma State University

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Wednesday the Choctaw Nation entered into a partnership with Southeastern Oklahoma State University. What their agreement was, and what it means for current and future Choctaw Nation employees.

“We wanted to become the employer of choice in North Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

Wednesday Chief Batton and Southeastern Oklahoma State University President Dr. Thomas Newsom met.

“This will give us an opportunity to serve the students at Southeastern who are employees or members of the Choctaw Nation better in terms of having an office directly here at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters,” said Newsom.

And signed into a partnership, pushing higher education and Choctaw Nation employment for current employees and current students.

“Well it’s also an opportunity for our current students who are looking for employment to seek employment with the Choctaw Nation,” said Newsom.

“It helps us as we look for sustainability of the tribe for future leaders for them to also receive this type of training and education,” said Batton.

Chief Batton said the tribal tuition reimbursement program is already encouragement for employment.

“A lot of times we’re allowing them to go pursue another field so that they can get into a job that they’re passionate about, they love,” said Batton.

But having an on-site coordinator at tribal headquarters will be another convenience to students.

“They will just give the guidance in regards to what curriculum is available, what fields that they want to go into, all those types of things,” said Batton.

Any Choctaw Nation employee or Southeastern student can benefit from this partnership.

They hope to hire the SOSU representative in the next month.

“It is just another way for us to really do what we have done historically at Southeastern and that is to find great partnerships with the Choctaw Nation and other Native Americans,” said Newsom.

