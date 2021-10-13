Comanche County escaped inmate arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXII) - An escaped inmate from Comanche County Jail has been arrested in Wichita Falls on Tuesday evening.

According to police, it was reported on Tuesday morning that Anthony McCleskey was spotted in Wichita Falls and was still on the run.

They say that he led officers on a chase through the backyards of several homes on Britain Street before he was captured.

McCleskey is facing charges of escaping from a penal institution, evading arrest and theft of property.

