Durant back at state for 8th straight year

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Durant is headed to state for the eighth year in a row as they look to claim their first state championship.

Durant had to replace some key players from last year’s team, but they return with another solid group of seniors leading the way.

“We had a lot of energy during regionals and I feel like that helped us come over Claremore,” catcher Kayce Polson said. “Just everybody being dawgs in the dugout.”

“We have been going the past eight years and this year I feel like we have a good shot at winning it,” infielder Amree Wingfield said. “It feels pretty good.”

“Up there everybody is so close that you are going to have to have some calls go your way, play mistake free as much as you can, and play the game hard,” head coach Cody Little said. “That’s the thing we try to preach every day. If you play hard, good things happen. Eventually success comes your way if you go make it happen.”

Durant will play Tahlequah on Thursday at 6:30pm in the state quarterfinals.

