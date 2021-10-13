Texoma Local
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office receives gift in honor of fallen investigator

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received a special gift yesterday.

The office got a flag in honor of Investigator Dusty Wainscott, who died in the line of duty over a month ago after chasing two suspects during a traffic stop.

It’s custom-made and even includes his end-of-watch date.

It was presented to the Grayson County Sheriff’s office last night by Flags for Warriors.

They build wooden flags to honor military and first responders, along with their families.

The Seventh Sin Motorcycle club, an organization for law enforcement involved with motorcycling, donated the money to build this flag, remembering Investigator Wainscott.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not just a flag for them, but it means so much more.

“It gives us a little piece of Dusty to keep around, just something for us to remember him by,” said Captain Martin Hall with Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “So, you know, just as far as kind of a token of their support to us.”

Hall said the office is still figuring out where they’ll put the flag.

Right now, they’re just thankful for the support.

