Lone Grove returns to state looking for title

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE GROVE, Okla (KXII) - The Lone Grove softball team is gearing up for the state tournament with several great players returning with big game experience.

Lone Grove took the championship game into extra innings a year ago, before falling to Tuttle 8-6 in the championship game. They have been very close and have been to state four years in a row. They expect that experience to pay off as they head back to Oklahoma City this weekend.

“Having the experience really gives us the extra boost of confidence knowing exactly how the games are going to be played and the atmosphere of the state tournament,” outfielder Logan Ketchum said. “It is a lot different than playing in regionals or any other big tournaments.”

“It helps us because we don’t have the nerves that other teams do,” infielder Lexi Henderson said. “Hopefully that will help us get the wins we want.”

“We are playing our best softball right now,” head coach Dennis Furr said. “We are healthy, things have been going well. We are riding a 21 game winning streak right now. We feel good about ourselves and our ability to play at that level.”

Lone Grove will play Stigler on Thursday at 6:30pm in the state quarterfinals.

