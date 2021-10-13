Sherman City Council candidates debate ahead of upcoming election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night was the first time the candidates for Sherman City Council spoke out for an election debate.

“An uneducated vote is a dangerous vote so I had to come and see what both parties were talking about,” Craig Davis said.

Davis was one of more than fifty Sherman voters who came out to the Grayson County courthouse to hear most of the Sherman city council candidates speak at the debate.

“people died to be able to vote and I think we shouldn’t take it lighlty or slightly and take it more serious because our vote can change the course of time and the direction of the city so we have to take it more serious,” Davis said.

The conservative’s Men’s Club of Texoma put on the event.

Candidates answered questions on topics like raising taxes, green space in Sherman, and their core values.

“It’s one of the planks of our organization to be able to provide for educational opportunities and allowed the citizen to become aware and know about what options and choices they have,” Member, Conservative’s Men’s Club of Texoma, Mark Russell said.

Local business owner Andre Luper and financial advisor Juston Dobbs gave their plans for Place 2.

Current Mayor David Plyler and current Place 2 City Council member Sandra Melton spoke about what they would do as mayor in the upcoming term.

For Place 1, former Sherman councilman Kevin Couch shared his thoughts.

Local business owner Henry Marroquin is also running for Place 1, but couldn’t be at the debate.

“Being an election time it just seems like a natural sponsor debate for the candidates for the city of Sherman,” Russell said.

Election day is November 2, and early voting begins next Monday, October 18 through the 29.

“Don’t just push the button when it comes to voting to get it over with because your vote will change Sherman future,” Davis said.

