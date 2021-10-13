Torrential Tropical Rain Winds Down Thursday Morning

Flood Watches continue overnight and into Thursday.

Water vapor shows a deep feed of moisture from now-defunct Hurricane Pamela, and it’s moving right into Texoma skies. This greatly boosts the available moisture for torrential rainfall tonight.

The heavy precipitation winds down from west to east on Thursday morning, and we’ll probably see some sun Thursday afternoon. One last shot of rain arrives late Thursday night and Friday morning as a moderately robust fall cold front passes.

After that, expect sunny and windy conditions Friday afternoon. It should be a very nice weekend with clear chilly nights and sunny mild days.

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 100% Thunderstorms, beware of flooding

Thursday: 60% Storms morning

Friday: 30% Showers morning, windy and cooler afternoon

Saturday: Sunny and mild Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny and mild

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 40% Showers or storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV