Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 3-year-old girl from grandmother

By WCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Thanks to some good Samaritans, a 3-year-old girl is safe and with her family after a man tried to abduct her from a New York City intersection.

The girl’s mother says her family is still traumatized by the incident, so she didn’t want herself or family identified. She spoke after her daughter was almost kidnapped Monday, less than a mile away from her Bronx home.

“We’re just happy it’s over. We are thankful for everybody who was there,” the mother said.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. While the girl’s grandmother was babysitting the 3-year-old and her two younger brothers, the family walked across an intersection around 1:15 p.m. on their way home from the park.

Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo, seen wrapped in a blanket in the video, picked up the girl and tried to run away with her.

The grandmother chased after the suspect, and multiple witnesses also jumped in to help.

“Of course, she yelled at the guy to stop and to give us my little daughter,” said the girl’s mother. “He dropped her after a couple of steps. Other people who were at the station were really responding.”

Among those good Samaritans was Fermin Bracero, a gas station attendant who was sweeping the sidewalk at the time.

“He must have gotten scared or something. He dropped the girl, put the little girl down and just walked away like nothing,” Bracero said.

The group of good Samaritans searched for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

However, hours later, police located Salcedo a mile away, sleeping in the doorway of Tosca Rooftop Garden Bar. He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Thankfully, the 3-year-old was not hurt in the incident, police say.

The little girl’s mother says there isn’t enough thanks in the world she can show the good Samaritans that helped save the day, especially Bracero, but she’ll start with taking him to dinner.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash that shut down a highway Friday...
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-82 near Sherman
DPS troopers say a fatal car v pedestrian crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in...
Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck
The crash is suspected to have occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.
One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan County
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Marshall County
A motorcycle crash leaves one dead and another injured in Choctaw County, OK.
One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Choctaw County

Latest News

Police took the 27-year-old suspect into custody hours later. He faces several charges,...
Good Samaritans help save 3-year-old girl from attempted abduction in NYC
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations
A Grayson County mother talks about her experience of domestic abuse, how she got away and the...
Surviving with sunshine, Verna’s Story