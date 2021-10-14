Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore heads to Capitol Hill for district game

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - It will be Thursday night football for the Ardmore Tigers this week.

Ardmore is coming off a narrow win at home against Duncan. Now, they hit the road for Capitol Hill. The Tigers (6-0) are ranked sixth in the state. They will be taking on a winless Redwolves team that has had a hard time.

Josh Newby says his team has to play better than they did on Friday.

“I’m very disappointed in our tackling last week,” Newby said. “I think that is a point of emphasis this week is tackling and the fundamentals of football. It still comes down to blocking and tackling and we need to improve in those two areas.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers say a fatal car v pedestrian crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in...
Driver recalls seeing man on highway moments before he was struck
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.
Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff's Office investigating related break-ins.
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies investigating related break-ins

Latest News

Plainview and Lone Grove set for Thursday
Five Mile Feud renewed as Lone Grove and Plainview meet on Thursday
AC-USAO Volleyball Highlights
USAO-Austin College Volleyball Highlights
Sherman ready for road trip to Longview
Sherman ready for road trip to Longview
Denison heading to Frisco on Friday
Denison travels to Frisco for key district contest