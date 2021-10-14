Ardmore heads to Capitol Hill for district game

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - It will be Thursday night football for the Ardmore Tigers this week.

Ardmore is coming off a narrow win at home against Duncan. Now, they hit the road for Capitol Hill. The Tigers (6-0) are ranked sixth in the state. They will be taking on a winless Redwolves team that has had a hard time.

Josh Newby says his team has to play better than they did on Friday.

“I’m very disappointed in our tackling last week,” Newby said. “I think that is a point of emphasis this week is tackling and the fundamentals of football. It still comes down to blocking and tackling and we need to improve in those two areas.”

