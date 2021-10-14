Texoma Local
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 16-year-old from Denison High School is home with her family after spending nearly 3 weeks in the ICU battling Covid.

“I just remember them pushing me into a room and then everything blacks out,” Haylee Richard said.

Haylee Richard was living the life of a normal 16-year-old, before she fell ill with a cough she’d later learn was Covid.

“It was the scariest day of my life that’s my baby girls, she’s everything,” Haylee’s mom, Hillary Richard said.

With dangerously low blood-oxygen levels and a dangerously high temperature, Haylee was taken to Texoma Medical Center were she tested positive for Covid, and then pneumonia.

Doctors decided Haylee would be transported via helicopter to Cook Children’s hospital in Fort Worth, where she was on a ventilator for 10 days.

“And it’s like the tiniest things that you take for granted in life like being able to stand up that I didn’t realize I was  taking for granted,” Haylee said.

Haylee was away from family, friends, and school for nearly 3 weeks.

“Haylee has been a student in Denison ISD since kindergarten so I think it’s just wanting to take care of one of our own and do whatever we can to help,” Haylee’s School Counselor, Mandy Danielson said.

Denison ISD paid for the hotel for Haylee’s parents and classmates sent cards.

“It’s indescribable really, there’s no words that ar good enough to describe how it makes us feel as parents to be supported and have an army literally an army of people behind us, praying for us, rooting for Haylee,” Hillary said.

Haylee regained consciousness on September 29th and left ICU on October 1st.

“it was like hearing little angels sing to me because my baby was back you know it was so much it felt like an eternity,” Hillary said.

The Richards weren’t vaccinated, but now her family is in the process of receiving the shots.

“It changed me and it changed my life and it changed people around me and I hope that it can change other people,” Haylee said.

