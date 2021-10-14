Denison travels to Frisco for key district contest

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have a huge game on the table as they travel to Frisco for a big district game.

The Jackets (5-1) will take on Frisco High (6-0) in a key district game that keeps the district title in play for the Jackets with a win.

It will be different type of game with Frisco running the wing-T offense.

“They are going to have the ball a lot just by the nature of what they do,” head coach Brent Whitson said. “When we have it, it has to be precious both throwing and running the football. Defensively we have to tackle. If you miss a tackle on these guys, because of the angles they create, a lot of times it is one on one. You have to settle your feet, break down and tackle.”

