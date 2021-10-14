Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the median on 82 about 3 miles east of Sadler on Friday night around 6:30, right before the crash that took his life and left his family grieving.

Haynes died on the scene when a 2015 Buick struck him.

Troopers said he did not yield to oncoming traffic on U-S 82 near Sadler.

“We would love for him to be around until he got old, but God had different plans for him and his time here was, you know, cut short, but what he made of his life on this earth was that he lived it, and he had fun,” said Bucjac Dutton, Haynes’ brother in law.

Not even 40 years old, his family says they are lost for words.

“Shocked, didn’t believe it happened,” said Dutton. “It was like ‘no, it can’t be,’ and it took a while to set in.”

Dutton said Haynes is leaving a large family behind, including a brother that he took care of, four sisters, four nephews, and six nieces, and all of them played a critical role in his life.

“Shilah uploaded a video of him playing the harmonica for his mom’s birthday,” said Dutton. “He wouldn’t let anybody go without telling them happy birthday, and if you were leaving, he’d always tell you he loved you, and that was just the type of guy Brandon was.”

Haynes picked up odd jobs around the neighborhood after he hurt his arm working for a construction company, only to quickly become someone the community could count on.

“He would be there in a heartbeat if you needed him to be,” said Dutton.

The family said they were preparing to bury him in Pottsboro next to his grandma, who helped raise him.

The driver who hit him, a 45-year-old man from Norman, Oklahoma, had no injuries.

“I have no malice towards them,” said Dutton. “It was just an accident. We forgive them.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Haynes’ burial expenses.

They said the funeral alone is going to cost about 5,000 dollars.

