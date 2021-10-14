Texoma Local
Five Mile Feud renewed as Lone Grove and Plainview meet on Thursday

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Five Mile Feud will be renewed on Thursday night when the Lone Grove Longhorns travel to Plainview.

Thursday night marks a huge district game for both teams. Lone Grove (2-1) is trying to keep control of their playoff destiny. Plainview (3-0) is undefeated in district play.

“If we can block and tackle we feel like we can be in any game that we play,” Lone Grove head coach Curtis Cole said. “I’m sure anybody that coaches football feels the same way. We have to get those hard yards when we need them and tackle people in open space.”

“They are a team that has some really good skill players,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “They have a good running back and a quarterback that throws the ball well. Defensively they have guys that will run around and hit people. They have good linebackers and some good kids in the secondary. They will be ready to go and they have good kids and they’ll be fired up to come play us.”

