Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Late Night Rain Possible, Windy and Cooler for Friday Guaranteed

A burst of dry fall air gets all of Texoma into the 40s for Saturday and Sunday morning
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday evening’s satellite imagery shows how clouds have thinned out, but they are likely to return overnight as deep southerly flow continues.

Futurecast shows a narrow band of showers or thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning as the front rolls through, an isolated hail core is possible over our northernmost counties where there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Otherwise, sunny and windy weather can be expected by Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph will be common.

The “big picture” weather map indicates a huge mass of dry air pushing all the way into the southern Gulf by Saturday, helping to insure dry weather from Friday afternoon through at least Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weekend skies will be clear with rather chilly nights in the 40s, and mild afternoons in the low to mid 70s. Nice! The next shot of rain occurs with another front approaching Wednesday. Low-level moisture will be much more limited than we saw this week, meaning precipitation amounts should be rather low.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Showers morning, windy and cooler afternoon

Saturday:  Sunny and mild Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny and mild

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 30% Showers or storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff's Office investigating related break-ins.
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies investigating related break-ins
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death
A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.
Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Comanche County escaped inmate arrested in Wichita Falls

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley