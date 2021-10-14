Late Night Rain Possible, Windy and Cooler for Friday Guaranteed

Thursday evening’s satellite imagery shows how clouds have thinned out, but they are likely to return overnight as deep southerly flow continues.

Futurecast shows a narrow band of showers or thunderstorms late tonight into Friday morning as the front rolls through, an isolated hail core is possible over our northernmost counties where there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Otherwise, sunny and windy weather can be expected by Friday afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph will be common.

The “big picture” weather map indicates a huge mass of dry air pushing all the way into the southern Gulf by Saturday, helping to insure dry weather from Friday afternoon through at least Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weekend skies will be clear with rather chilly nights in the 40s, and mild afternoons in the low to mid 70s. Nice! The next shot of rain occurs with another front approaching Wednesday. Low-level moisture will be much more limited than we saw this week, meaning precipitation amounts should be rather low.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 40% Showers morning, windy and cooler afternoon

Saturday: Sunny and mild Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny and mild

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 30% Showers or storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV