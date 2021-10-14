Sherman ready for road trip to Longview

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will load the bus for a trip to Longview to take on the Lobos.

The Bearcats are coming off their bye week after playing against Highland Park two weeks ago. Now, they face the other powerhouse in the district. Longview (5-2) has lost to only Highland Park and Denton Ryan.

Cory Cain and company ready for the challenge.

“They do it correctly out there,” Cain said. “They are not the biggest Longview team you will ever see physically, but they certainly get after it and play extremely hard.”

