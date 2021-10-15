6-year-old Zaneis student named world champ at miniature bull riding rodeo

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Zaneis 6-year-old was named the world champion in his age group for miniature bull riding at the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding Association Rodeo in Mesquite last week.

6-year-old Creede Nipp said there’s a lot that goes into being a world champion bull rider-such as working on your grip.

“If you don’t have a good grip then your hand will slip open and you’ll fall off,” Creede said.

His older brother, 10-year-old Cody Nipp is a decorated bull rider too.

“It’s not really different than being in a rocking chair,” Cody said.

Cody and Creede’s dad Tim Nipp said it’s not always easy to send your son out on a bull, but he makes sure they know everything they need.

“We spend a lot of time, you know, together doing it and its something they love so it is a very family oriented sport.”

And they love it.

“This one bull...I wanna get on him again because he went out there and threw me to the gate kind of,” Creede said. “So I’m gonna try and get on him again.”

Creede said it can get scary.

“This high top one, he went out there and he just went. I stayed on him till the buzzer,” Creede said.

He said he stayed brave because he wanted to win.

“It’s just because I like getting buckles and money and stuff,” Creede said.

What does he do with his earnings?

“Save it for the next rodeo,” Creede said.

“These kids achieve their dreams, that’s what they wanna do,” Tim said. “So I told them as long as they keep their grades up, stay out of trouble, I don’t mind hauling you. And I enjoy watching them excel.”

