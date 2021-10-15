A+ Athlete: Lexi McDonald, Silo

SILO, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Lexi McDonald of Silo High School.

Lexi is one of the best softball players in the state of Oklahoma. She is a two time state champion on the Lady Rebels softball team and the MVP of the conference. She is committed to play softball at Oklahoma State. She is also a very good basketball player and has helped Silo get to state in hoops as well. She is one of the most competitive athletes you will find and always expects to perform at a very high level.

“I hate losing. I hate it more than I love winning,” said McDonald, A+ Athlete. “It’s in your gut. You don’t want that gut feeling.”

Lawless - “We always want our best players to be our hardest workers. Lexi exhibits those things,” said Silo softball coach Mike Lawles. “She has tremendous character with what she does both on and off the softball field. She is a tremendous leader, a leader the other kids want to follow, not have to follow. She leads by example with what she does. She has all the qualities you would want in one of your seniors.”

Lexi shines in the classroom as well. She ranks third in her class with a 3.98 GPA. She was named World History student of the year, she is a member of the Beta Club and she is concurrently enrolled as a student at Southeastern.

“She seems to be targeted to success. She has her eyes on the prize and her eyes down the road,” said Sheila Long, Silo history teacher. “She knows and gets it, what is necessary to get from this point to the next. If you have that ability to connect those dots, like Lexi does, I think that helps in the ability to balance and to make sure you complete those goals.”

“You learn different things every day, even in sports. We talk a lot about life and living through God and we talk about that through sports,” said McDonald. “You have to come back to schools because you have to be on top of your work and everything throughout your life. It just all goes together.”

