Boil water notice for city of Whitewright

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Whitewright, Texas (KXII) - The city of Whitewright has issued a boil water notice Thursday evening for their community public water systems.

Due to water distribution system pressure, the city is advising customers to boil their water prior to consumption, brushing teeth as well as washing hands and face.

This notice is only issued for customers on Oak Street from Bond Street to Carter street.

This does not extend to any other areas in the city or food establishments.

The city recommends to bring water to a vigorous boil and allow it to continue for two minutes to ensure that all harmful bacteria is destroyed.

For any questions or concerns you can contact City Hall at 903-364-2219 and TCEQ at 512-239-4691.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

