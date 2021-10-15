Cartwright man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After 24 arrests and 16 convictions, Scotty Earl Haskins, 54, of Cartwright, Oklahoma will serve three sentences adding up to 50 years behind bars.

According to District Attorney Bret Smith, Haskins is facing 40 years for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and 10 years for two separate drug charges.

The drug cases date back to April and June of 2020 when officers found Haskins to be in possession of methamphetamine.

In both cases, Haskins was arrested, transported to jail and posted bond.

On August 8, 2020, Denison Police responded to a possible burglary and observed Haskins car in the area.

When attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Haskins drove off on US-75 leading officers on a chase through Denison, Sherman, Howe and Van Alsytne.

Outside of Anna, Texas, a public safety trooper was able to deploy spike strips, eventually causing the vehicle to stop.

Haskins was arrested for a third time and this time remained in jail.

“Our hope is this conviction and lengthy prison sentence will retire him from a life of crime,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

