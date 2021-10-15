Chilly Nights, Mild Days This Weekend
Plenty of night-time stars and daytime sun
High pressure building in from the west will flood the Gulf of Mexico region with dry low-level air, preventing any chance of rain for the next few days. Nights will be quite chilly in the low to mid-40s over the weekend with pleasant daytime highs in the 70s, and not much wind. Great for fall fun outside!
Return southerly flow begins in earnest Monday, meaning rather windy weather for the early days of next week. The next cold front offers a mid-week shot of rain, and that’s the only chance of precipitation on the 7-Day forecast.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Sunny and mild
Sunday: Sunny and mild
Monday: Sunny, windy
Tuesday: Sunny, windy
Wednesday: 40% Showers or storms
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV