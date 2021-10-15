Chilly Nights, Mild Days This Weekend

High pressure building in from the west will flood the Gulf of Mexico region with dry low-level air, preventing any chance of rain for the next few days. Nights will be quite chilly in the low to mid-40s over the weekend with pleasant daytime highs in the 70s, and not much wind. Great for fall fun outside!

Return southerly flow begins in earnest Monday, meaning rather windy weather for the early days of next week. The next cold front offers a mid-week shot of rain, and that’s the only chance of precipitation on the 7-Day forecast.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Sunny, windy

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 40% Showers or storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV