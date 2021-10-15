Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects

Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Development Alliance said they are moving along on some long awaited projects.

Developers for the old Kroger on Crawford Street have submitted some site plans to the city after just getting SBA loans approved.

DDA hopes to have progress in the next month or two, and hopes to soon announce what businesses will move in.

DDA hopes to have progress on the old Kroger building in the next month or two, and hopes to...
DDA hopes to have progress on the old Kroger building in the next month or two, and hopes to soon announce what businesses will move in.(KXII)

Just this week DDA also doubled their committed incentive to Chick-Fil-A developer, New Urban Development. That incentive is now $300,000.

But President, Tony Kaai said that’s money well spent when considering the city’s sales tax revenue.

”Really the only thing that’s left is a final approval of a small, quarter acre lot that’s owned by TxDOT. It’s all been approved, but there’s a process where several people have to sign off on it. Engineering of the site, everything else, the bids have been completed,” said Kaai.

The increase was due to higher developing costs. It’s another step closer to the popular chicken joint coming to Denison.

Just this week DDA also doubled their committed incentive to Chick-Fil-A developer, New Urban...
Just this week DDA also doubled their committed incentive to Chick-Fil-A developer, New Urban Development. That incentive is now $300,000.(KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
State Question 817 would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. 818 would update medical...
Petitions filed to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death

Latest News

6-year-old miniature bull riding world champion Creede Nipp explains the difficulty of staying...
6-year-old Zaneis student named world champ at miniature bull riding rodeo
James Capps was charged with Actual Physical Control, Carrying Firearms While Under the...
Tushka cop arrested, accused of being drunk on duty
An update to the D3 project and street closures.
Designing Downtown Denison project moving along
Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in...
Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison