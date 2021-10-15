Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Development Alliance said they are moving along on some long awaited projects.

Developers for the old Kroger on Crawford Street have submitted some site plans to the city after just getting SBA loans approved.

DDA hopes to have progress in the next month or two, and hopes to soon announce what businesses will move in.

Just this week DDA also doubled their committed incentive to Chick-Fil-A developer, New Urban Development. That incentive is now $300,000.

But President, Tony Kaai said that’s money well spent when considering the city’s sales tax revenue.

”Really the only thing that’s left is a final approval of a small, quarter acre lot that’s owned by TxDOT. It’s all been approved, but there’s a process where several people have to sign off on it. Engineering of the site, everything else, the bids have been completed,” said Kaai.

The increase was due to higher developing costs. It’s another step closer to the popular chicken joint coming to Denison.

