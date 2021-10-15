Designing Downtown Denison project moving along

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Designing Downtown Denison or D3 is moving along with its project.

City officials said the Houston Avenue part of the project is nearing completion and they hope to open a portion soon.

Main Street from the railroad tracks to Austin Avenue is closed to vehicles but sidewalks are still open to access businesses.

The public is encouraged to continue visiting these businesses so they remain open through the project.

