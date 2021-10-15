Early voting kicks off Monday, October 18 for Texans

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting in Grayson County begins next week, and this election includes some big decisions for the city of Sherman.

Everyone in Texas can head to the polls on Monday, October 18. For Sherman voters, there are some heavy local races on the ballot.

The first being the race for Mayor; between incumbent David Plyler, who’s been the mayor since 2011 and councilwoman Sandra Melton. Next, the race to fill two at large council seats.

“The local elections are really the most important ones because it has the greatest impact,” said Grayson County Elections Administrator Tamie Hayes. “What you do, where you play, where you work, all those decisions.”

Hayes encourages voters to read up on Texas state-wide amendments 1 through 8, which include:

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1: Potential changes to the Professional Rodeo Association’s charity rules

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2: Allowing a county to pay for new infrastructure in unused areas

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3: A new rule that would shield religious organizations from government shutdowns

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4: Changes to requirements for judicial officers

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5: Giving the state commission on judicial conduct the right to carry out those requirements

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6: In-person visitation rights at long term care facilities, in case of a government shutdown

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7: Changes to the tax structure on the homes of certain disabled widows

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8: Changes to the homes of widows due to military service

Aside from the propositions, a school bond in Pilot Point that would spend $38 million on a new transportation center, renovations to school buildings and the purchase of new property.

“We do have provisions in place,” Hayes said. “So we can assist you with voting if you come from another county, you can vote provisionally, limited ballots- either way, we’ll help you vote.”

There will also be curbside voting available to those who can not leave their vehicles.

“We’ll take the machine out to the car, so you can vote there. We do that at all of our sites, all of the ballots are available.”

Hayes says she anticipates a large turn out and says there will be plenty of workers there to help if you need it.

Here’s where and when you can vote in Grayson County:

Monday - Friday, October 18 - 22, 2021, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 24, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - Wednesday, October 25 - 27, 2021 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday - Friday, October 28 - 29, 2021 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grayson County Election Administration - 115 W. Houston, Sherman

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse - 101 W. Woodard, Denison

Pottsboro ISD Administration Building - 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro

Whitesboro City Hall - 111 W.Main, Whitesboro

Grayson College - South Campus - 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne

