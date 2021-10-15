Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Freddy’s in Denison recently shut off the fryers and closed their doors permanently.

The retro-style fast food chain opened off Highway 75 in 2018.

It was the first Texoma location south of the Red River.

Corporate did not disclose why they closed this location, but Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in moving into that spot.

The only other Texoma locations are Durant and Ardmore.

