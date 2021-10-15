Grayson County man arrested for illegal drugs

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for possession and intent to deliver meth, GHB and LSD.

Daniel Francis Mooneyham, 46, was sentenced on drug charges after police seized methamphetamine, Gamma Hydroxybutric Acid (GHB) and Lysergic Acid Diethylmide (LSD).

On May 27, 2021, Sherman Police observed a vehicle with two males acting suspicious.

The officer followed the vehicle and pulled them over after observing a traffic violation and an expired temporary tag.

The driver, Mooneyham, was detained and searched by the officer after he tried to walk away from the car.

Mooneyham was found to have over $2,000.00 in his pockets and arrested on a parole warrant.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, several ounces of methamphetamine and large quantities of both GHB and LSD.

Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said, “This defendant has numerous felony convictions for drugs, theft, evading with a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence. It would appear the only time he is not committing crimes is when he is incarcerated.”

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We commend the Sherman Police Department. This arrest not only kept a large amount of drugs off our streets, but also removed a drug dealer from the same streets.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.