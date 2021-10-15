Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County man arrested for illegal drugs

A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for felony possession of illegal...
A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for felony possession of illegal drugs.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for possession and intent to deliver meth, GHB and LSD.

Daniel Francis Mooneyham, 46, was sentenced on drug charges after police seized methamphetamine, Gamma Hydroxybutric Acid (GHB) and Lysergic Acid Diethylmide (LSD).

On May 27, 2021, Sherman Police observed a vehicle with two males acting suspicious.

The officer followed the vehicle and pulled them over after observing a traffic violation and an expired temporary tag.

The driver, Mooneyham, was detained and searched by the officer after he tried to walk away from the car.

Mooneyham was found to have over $2,000.00 in his pockets and arrested on a parole warrant.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, several ounces of methamphetamine and large quantities of both GHB and LSD.

Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said, “This defendant has numerous felony convictions for drugs, theft, evading with a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence. It would appear the only time he is not committing crimes is when he is incarcerated.”

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We commend the Sherman Police Department. This arrest not only kept a large amount of drugs off our streets, but also removed a drug dealer from the same streets.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
State Question 817 would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. 818 would update medical...
Petitions filed to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death

Latest News

Early voting in Grayson County begins next week, and this election includes some big decisions...
Early voting kicks off Monday, October 18 for Texans
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects
6-year-old miniature bull riding world champion Creede Nipp explains the difficulty of staying...
6-year-old Zaneis student named world champ at miniature bull riding rodeo
James Capps was charged with Actual Physical Control, Carrying Firearms While Under the...
Tushka cop arrested, accused of being drunk on duty