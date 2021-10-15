Man sentenced 25 years after 2018 Sherman robbery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Plano man who was arrested from a Sherman robbery back in 2018 at the Winner’s Sweetpstakes on South Sam Rayburn Freeway was sentenced Thursday.

52-year-old Mark David Jones was sentenced to 25 years.

“There was a lot of good investigation done by the Sherman Police Department,” Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith said.

On November 28, 2018 Sherman police responded to an armed robbery call at Winner’s Sweepstakes, within days of investigation, Mark Jones was identified as the man holding the gun.

According to Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, Jones took about $700.

“Yeah the video was everything but from the still images obtained from the video, Sherman detectives were able to put that on social media and that led to the tip that identified Mr. Jones,” Smith said.

It was later learned that hours before the Sherman robbery, Jones was stopped by Corinth police officers in Denton County.

“The day before the robbery in Sherman by the Corinth police department, when the Corinth police department officer saw him the body camera captured Mr. Jones, Mr. Jones was wearing the same clothing and had the same firearm in the Sherman robbery from the prior arrest in Corinth the day before the Sherman robbery,” Smith said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mark Jones.

Jones was then arrested in Denton County, where detectives seized his phone, with messages from the day of the Sherman robbery, referring to his involvement in committing the crime.

“You know a pellet gun or a bebe gun in a robbery, the clerk doesn’t know its a fake gun or not a real gun and neither does the responding officer or an armed citizen so certainly the perprincity of violence is there anytime you brandish a gun whether it be a pellet gun or a real firearm,” Smith said.

Jones is sentenced to 25 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 and a half years.

