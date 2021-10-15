Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plano resident sentenced to 25 years for robbery

A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing a Sherman business three years ago.
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing a Sherman business three years ago.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing a Sherman business three years ago.

Mark David Jones, 52, of Plano, Texas, pleaded guilty to walking into Winner’s Sweepstakes with a pellet gun and threatening to kill the clerk back in November 2018.

According to the clerk, Jones emptied the registers and took off with about $640.

Surveillance video confirmed Jones as the suspect.

Sherman detectives later learned that Jones had been arrested in Denton County.

Jones must serve at least half his sentence before being considered for parole.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff's Office investigating related break-ins.
Bokchito Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies investigating related break-ins
A young woman driver was speeding and driving distracted when she hit the student's foot.
Durant student hit by vehicle Friday, police investigating
A partnership, pushing higher education and Choctaw Nation employment for current employees and...
Choctaw Nation enters partnership with Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Latest News

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
State Question 817 would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. 818 would update medical...
Petitions filed to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma
Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home