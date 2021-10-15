Plano resident sentenced to 25 years for robbery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing a Sherman business three years ago.

Mark David Jones, 52, of Plano, Texas, pleaded guilty to walking into Winner’s Sweepstakes with a pellet gun and threatening to kill the clerk back in November 2018.

According to the clerk, Jones emptied the registers and took off with about $640.

Surveillance video confirmed Jones as the suspect.

Sherman detectives later learned that Jones had been arrested in Denton County.

Jones must serve at least half his sentence before being considered for parole.

