Tushka cop arrested, accused of being drunk on duty

TUSHKA, Okla. (KXII) - A Tushka cop was arrested last month accused of being drunk on duty.

It happened September 10th. A Trooper and Sheriff’s Deputy noticed 45-year-old James Keith Capps smelled of alcohol while investigating a car crash.

Court documents said Capps failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

He was charged with Actual Physical Control, Carrying Firearms While Under the Influence, and Obstructing an Officer, all misdemeanors.

His disposition, originally scheduled for this week, was pushed to December 29th. Capps is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

