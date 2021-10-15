Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Utility vehicles can drive in town, Madill city council says

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Madill City Council passed a new ordinance saying that utility vehicles can drive in town- on streets and even some highways.

The ordinance was passed in response to a new Oklahoma law that went into effect in May, which stated if it’s street legal, utility vehicles can be driven on any road that isn’t an interstate or US highway. But individual cities get to pass their own laws about what happens in their limits. With this ordinance, side-by-sides can be driven on Madill streets.

Donny Raley with Madill police said the vehicles must meet requirements that a car would, like having license plates, insurance and being registered.

“It has to have brake lights, turn signals,” Raley said. “It has to have mirrors, it has to have a horn. so any of the requirements that a typical motor vehicle would have.”

Lindsay Youngblood and her family have had a side-by-side for half a year now. She said they still need to buy blinkers before she can drive it on the streets, but she’ll be in good company when she does.

“There’s trails to the Quick Stop, there’s trails everywhere that people ride them,” Youngblood said. “People pick their kids up from school in them.”

Raley said they’re excited about the new law.

“It gives them other options besides driving a gas guzzling car with high gas prices,” Raley said. “I think it’s something in the future that we’re gonna see a lot more of.”

“It’s just like a cool little four wheel drive car,” Youngblood said. “It’s small but you can- like ours has a dump bed on it. so you can use it as a little truck but it gets amazing gas mileage. And it costs less than twenty bucks to fill up.”

Drivers still must be at least 16 with a valid driver’s license and wear a seatbelt.

The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.(KXII)
The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.(KXII)
The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday.(KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
State Question 817 would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. 818 would update medical...
Petitions filed to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death

Latest News

An update to the D3 project and street closures.
Designing Downtown Denison project moving along
Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in...
Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison
After 24 arrests and 16 convictions, Scotty Earl Haskins, 54, of Cartwright, Oklahoma will...
Cartwright man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest
On Tuesday, the Madill City Council passed a new ordinance saying that utility vehicles can...
Utility vehicles can drive in town, Madill city council says