Utility vehicles can drive in town, Madill city council says

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Madill City Council passed a new ordinance saying that utility vehicles can drive in town- on streets and even some highways.

The ordinance was passed in response to a new Oklahoma law that went into effect in May, which stated if it’s street legal, utility vehicles can be driven on any road that isn’t an interstate or US highway. But individual cities get to pass their own laws about what happens in their limits. With this ordinance, side-by-sides can be driven on Madill streets.

Donny Raley with Madill police said the vehicles must meet requirements that a car would, like having license plates, insurance and being registered.

“It has to have brake lights, turn signals,” Raley said. “It has to have mirrors, it has to have a horn. so any of the requirements that a typical motor vehicle would have.”

Lindsay Youngblood and her family have had a side-by-side for half a year now. She said they still need to buy blinkers before she can drive it on the streets, but she’ll be in good company when she does.

“There’s trails to the Quick Stop, there’s trails everywhere that people ride them,” Youngblood said. “People pick their kids up from school in them.”

Raley said they’re excited about the new law.

“It gives them other options besides driving a gas guzzling car with high gas prices,” Raley said. “I think it’s something in the future that we’re gonna see a lot more of.”

“It’s just like a cool little four wheel drive car,” Youngblood said. “It’s small but you can- like ours has a dump bed on it. so you can use it as a little truck but it gets amazing gas mileage. And it costs less than twenty bucks to fill up.”

Drivers still must be at least 16 with a valid driver’s license and wear a seatbelt.

The new city ordinance was passed at a city council meeting on Tuesday. (KXII)

