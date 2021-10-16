Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others

By WCCO Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) - What began as some father-son bonding last year has grown into something more.

Emmitt Cox, 5, and his family produced about 200 pumpkins last year and they weren’t sure what to do with all of them.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for Emmitt to learn how to make his own money and manage funds,” his mother said.

They displayed the pumpkins for sell as an honor system for customers.

“Every night, he was excited to go out and check the box and put the money in his jar,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt made about $400 and decided to use it all to buy toys for Toys For Tots.

Friends and family were back again this year to pitch in.

Emmitt’s pumpkin crop was not as plentiful this time around, but he still sold them to raise money for a good cause.

“If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt raised $100 this year and will donate the money to his church to put towards a new playground.

Emmitt says he plans to sell pumpkins for at least the next 60 years with his little brother, Paul.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in...
Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery
Four injured in train vs semi collision in Love County
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to...
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A 5-year-old in Minnesota is selling pumpkins to raise money for others.
5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money to help others
Health care worker’s 3 a.m. piano sessions go viral on TikTok.
Healthcare worker’s piano sessions at children’s hospital goes viral