Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Colton’s Run is back for it’s 12th year

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for...
On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for one cause.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for one cause.

“Colton’s family, they are near and dear to our hearts, and we’ve made it every year since, and we just come to support them,” said Tiffany Knight, a runner at Colton’s run. “We run for Colton.”

Trace Sherrill said his son Colton was pretty much an average ten-year-old boy.

“He had a great sense of humor,” said Sherrill. “He loved sports, and he liked to be around his friends like most kids.”

Until one day, he died suddenly while playing basketball.

Doctors said it was from an unknown heart defect.

Since then, his parents have been working to raise money to help others in his honor, like Saturday’s Colton Main Street Run in Durant.

“We just thought this would be a great way to remember him and also do something for the community,” said Sherrill.

For its 12th year, more than 800 people showed up to race in the fun run, 5k and 10k, and several hundred more joined in virtually, making the total number of participants well over 1,400.

“I came out today to support Dena and Trace,” said Samantha Rogers, a runner at Colton’s run. “They’re amazing people, and for me to be able to run for them, for their cause of Colton is amazing.”

“We have people that come back year after year from a lot of different places, so it really makes you feel good to have that type of support,” said Sherrill.

His parents said their goal this time is to get 27 Automated External Defibrillators, or A-E-D’s, which sends an electrical shock to the heart for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile clinics.

They hope to give everyone a chance at a beating heart if they experience cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Development Alliance said they’re already working with another business interested in...
Freddy’s fast food restaurant closes its doors in Denison
Train vs Semi
Four injured in train vs. semi collision in Love County
Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery

Latest News

Flower Park in Sulphur held its annual candlelight tour over where guests learned about the...
Flower Park in Sulphur holds annual historic candlelight tour
Early voting in Grayson County begins next week, and this election includes some big decisions...
Early voting kicks off Monday in Texas
A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for felony possession of illegal...
Anna man gets 30 years for drug charges in Grayson Co.
Train vs Semi
Four injured in train vs. semi collision in Love County