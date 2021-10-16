Colton’s Run is back for it’s 12th year

Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for one cause.

“Colton’s family, they are near and dear to our hearts, and we’ve made it every year since, and we just come to support them,” said Tiffany Knight, a runner at Colton’s run. “We run for Colton.”

Trace Sherrill said his son Colton was pretty much an average ten-year-old boy.

“He had a great sense of humor,” said Sherrill. “He loved sports, and he liked to be around his friends like most kids.”

Until one day, he died suddenly while playing basketball.

Doctors said it was from an unknown heart defect.

Since then, his parents have been working to raise money to help others in his honor, like Saturday’s Colton Main Street Run in Durant.

“We just thought this would be a great way to remember him and also do something for the community,” said Sherrill.

For its 12th year, more than 800 people showed up to race in the fun run, 5k and 10k, and several hundred more joined in virtually, making the total number of participants well over 1,400.

“I came out today to support Dena and Trace,” said Samantha Rogers, a runner at Colton’s run. “They’re amazing people, and for me to be able to run for them, for their cause of Colton is amazing.”

“We have people that come back year after year from a lot of different places, so it really makes you feel good to have that type of support,” said Sherrill.

His parents said their goal this time is to get 27 Automated External Defibrillators, or A-E-D’s, which sends an electrical shock to the heart for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s mobile clinics.

They hope to give everyone a chance at a beating heart if they experience cardiac arrest.

