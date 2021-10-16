Flower Park in Sulphur holds annual historic candlelight tour

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Flower Park in Sulphur is one of the most historically significant parks in Oklahoma and over the weekend people had the chance to learn more about it in a new light.

“Our park is over a hundred years old and its a really cool park with a lot of story behind it,” said park ranger Megan Wilkins. “Its one of the oldest parks in the whole park system.”

Over the weekend people had the opportunity to learn more about the parks history at the historic candlelight tour.

The the tour featured several displays with information about how the park has changed throughout the years and is lit entirely by over a thousand electric candles.

Wilkins this unique experience is a great way to learn about the parks history.

“It adds a lot of romance I think,” Wilkins said. Everybody enjoys luminaries, everybody loves doing something at a time of day you don’t normally get out and enjoy a park.”

The tour is traditionally held in December closer to Christmas but was moved to October in hopes of more favorable temperatures.

That is not the only change though as the ongoing pandemic forced them to take a different approach.

“Because we are still not quite out of the pandemic yet we made the choice to make it self guided,” Wilkins said. “So folks can come and go and it gives you the chance to have more space between people.”

Around this time of year many people choose to spend their evenings at pumpkin patches or other fall festivities.

But ranger Wilkins says this event provided an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.

“Its not just entertainment its also education,” Wilkins said. “So you get to see something more than just, you know, a holiday thig. Its also just a good piece of history.”

Wilkins said that the change in time worked out so well that they expect to hold the tours in October again next year.

