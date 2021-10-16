Four injured in train vs semi collision in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a semi at the crossing of Highway 77 and Addington Bend Road near Marietta, OK., Friday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that a semi car hauler was struck by the train after getting stuck on the tracks around 7:06 p.m.

A Heartland Flyer train had been traveling from Fort Worth, Texas to Norman, Okla., when the collision occurred.

EMS has been called for the driver, and they are checking customers on the train for injuries.

According to Love County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene and are advising people to avoid the area.

Roads in the area are shut down until further notice while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

