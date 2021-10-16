Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Four injured in train vs semi collision in Love County

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a semi at the crossing of Highway 77 and Addington Bend Road near Marietta, OK., Friday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that a semi car hauler was struck by the train after getting stuck on the tracks around 7:06 p.m.

A Heartland Flyer train had been traveling from Fort Worth, Texas to Norman, Okla., when the collision occurred.

EMS has been called for the driver, and they are checking customers on the train for injuries.

According to Love County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene and are advising people to avoid the area.

Roads in the area are shut down until further notice while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Four people are injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a semi at the crossing of Highway 77...
Four people are injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a semi at the crossing of Highway 77 and Addington Bend Road near Marietta, OK., Friday evening.(KXII)

Most Read

Witnesses said they saw 37-year-old Brandon Haynes of Pottsboro filling up his gas tank in the...
Family of pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle shares his story
Haylee Richard home after nearly three weeks hospitalized in Fort Worth with covid
Denison high schooler hospitalized with covid for nearly three weeks now home
State Question 817 would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. 818 would update medical...
Petitions filed to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma
Man identified in 2018 Sherman robbery sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday
Man sentenced to 25 years in 2018 Sherman robbery
The Ardmore man accused in a January shooting death - formerly charged with manslaughter- is...
Charges changed from manslaughter to murder in Ardmore shooting death

Latest News

A Grayson County man from Anna, Texas faces 30 years in prison for felony possession of illegal...
Grayson County man arrested for illegal drugs
Early voting in Grayson County begins next week, and this election includes some big decisions...
Early voting kicks off Monday, October 18 for Texans
Steps made this week toward a Denison Chick-Fil-A and new businesses in the old Kroger building.
Denison Development Alliance moves forward with ongoing projects
6-year-old miniature bull riding world champion Creede Nipp explains the difficulty of staying...
6-year-old Zaneis student named world champ at miniature bull riding rodeo