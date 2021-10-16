Texoma Local
Whitesboro holds annual peanut festival

The Whitesboro Peanut Festival is back for its 55th year.
The Whitesboro Peanut Festival is back for its 55th year.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Peanut Festival is back for its 55th year.

Over half a decade ago, the festival set out to celebrate all the local peanut farmers, and while that number has dwindled over time, festival attendees continue to grow.

This year, more than 200 vendors came out like local businesses and food stands.

Plus, a carnival, parade, and concerts throughout the day, including Texoma singer-songwriter and former contestant on The Voice, Bailey Rae.

The co-chairs say it’s too hard to choose their favorite part of the festival.

“I like it all,” said Ladonna Milner, a co-chair of the peanut festival. “There’s just so much of it between the stages, the live entertainment, the food, the vendors. I would describe it as something that they just need to come.”

The festival ended at 4 pm today, but it’s an annual ordeal, so if you missed it, there’s always next year.

