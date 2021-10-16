Texoma Local
Whitewright 14, S&S 0

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
S&S-Whitewright Highlights

Pilot Point-Whitesboro Highlights
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28
Denison-Frisco Highlights
Frisco 28, Denison 14
Sherman-Longview Highlights
Longview 56, Sherman 14
Windthorst-Muenster Highlights
Muenster 16, Windthorst 8
Lone Oak-Bells Highlights
Bells 57, Lone Oak 14