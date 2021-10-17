Atoka area youth big buck competition 2021

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Sunday was the last day of the statewide Youth Big Buck contest.

“I thought it would be a good accomplishment for me and my Pa, he was really excited for me to shoot too,” participant, Kelton Weil said.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife sponsored the annual youth big buck contest, and this year around 100 kids participated in the Atoka area, more than the year before.

“It was back by positive demand I got calls all year long from kids, hey brian are you doing the big buck contest again next year and I say yes yes sir we sure are, it’s just a lot of positive reinforcements from the kids in our local community,” Owner of Mixon Wild Game Processing, Brian Mixon said.

Mixon Wild Game Processing is hosting the event for the Atoka area and said he started it up last year to help give the kids another activity to do.

“Due to Covid and the fact all the kids missed a lot of events in school and we just wanted to give them another event to participate in,” Mixon said.

People 18 and under are allowed to participate in the 3 day competition.

Each participant is allowed to harvest one buck and one doe.

Others came out of this weekend with a shot, while others not so much.

“You don’t get everything that you want,” participant, Braydan Shirey said.

Braydan Shirey and his brother came out of this weekend with memories, something that they said is better than getting a shot.

This yearly competition is something that they look forward to doing with their grandfather.

“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a family tradition, my dad and my grandpa took me hunting when I was little and I’m just trying to pass it on to them,” Mixon said.

Local Game Warden Jay Harvey is scoring the competition, the winner is based off of who brings in the highest scoring rack.

Weil said this weekend is a big deal for him.

“I don’t shoot just to shoot, I try to get the biggest one,” Weil said.

Winners will be announced in a couple of weeks on the Mixon Wild Game Processing Facebook page.

