Denison Marine Corps Ball 2021

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Marine Corps League will be hosting their annual Marine Corps Ball in just a couple of weeks.

The ball will be hosted on November 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall.

Virginia Hunter is a member of the Denison Marine Corps League and said this ball their way to celebrate the birth of the Marine Corps.

Anybody can purchase and attend the Ball.

The event will include food, music, activities, and getting to celebrate Texoma’s local Marines.

Hunter said she looks forward to working closely with the group to bring in the community attendance.

“I am hoping this year that I can help contribute to having a really blast Marine Corps ball .. I would love love for everybody here in town, both towns, all the towns around to recognize that we have a group that recognizes the Marines,” Hunter said.

Tickets are $20 to attend and you can purchase those tickets on the VFW Sherman website or attend the Hall in person on Monday nights.

