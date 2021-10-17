Free Ardmore health expo held on Sunday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday the Ardmore convention center hosted a free health expo to provide information and resources to the citizens of carter county on how to make positive life changes.

According to event organizer and nutritionist Diana Fleming, Oklahoma is one of the least healthiest states in the country.

She helped organize the Ardmore health expo in 2019 to try and change that.

“We have blood sugar checks with finger sticks, we have blood pressure checks, we have lung tests we have fitness tests, step tests,” Fleming said.

Since then she has noticed an uptick in families caring about their health.

“They really appreciate the information,” Fleming said. “They really appreciate people taking time with them to help explain some of these things.”

After missing a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic Fleming said this year was an opportunity for them to do more.

In addition to information booths.. the expo featured appearances by local doctors.

Physicians like Doctor Joel Sabangan to provide free consultations for all who attended.

“A health expo like this will enable people to realize that there’s a better way as far as lifestyle goes,” said Dr. Sabangan. “Better sleep, better weight issues, better blood sugar, better blood pressure.

Fleming says that she knows that making these healthy life changes can be challenging.

But hopes those who attended the expo were happy to have experts around to answer any questions.

“Our whole purpose is to help people improve their health and that’s why we are doing the expo,” Fleming said.

For more information you can visit the Ardmore health expo Facebook page.

