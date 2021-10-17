Texoma Local
Gusty Winds Return...

Mid-week front will be moisture starved with only low rain chances
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It was another very comfortable day in Texoma with light breezes and temperatures in the 70s. You may have noticed high clouds increasing during the day as a weak upper wave is passing, there’s no chance of rain with this feature and we’ll see plenty of sun on Monday.

The most noticeable changes over the next few days will be gusty southerly winds returning in the range of 20 to 30 mph by Tuesday. The warmer winds will also drive temperatures upward a bit, but still very fall-like with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80 by Wednesday.

A weak front moves through Wednesday night, it will be moisture-starved so I’m only putting in a 20% chance of an overnight shower Wed. night-Thursday morning. Wind eases behind the front for Thursday and Friday. It looks like nice football weather again this Friday night.

Otherwise, the models show continued dry skies through at least early next week, it will become rather windy (once again) by the weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Wednesday Night: 20% Showers

Thursday: Sunny and a little cooler

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

